Alt Comedy Show – Zack White – Milky Way

DC’s most annoying comedian is moving to Brooklyn- come say good riddance April 20th at Slash Run with a special half hour show and taping. Featuring standup, powerpoint presentations, and dumb prop stuff, Milky Way is a send-off to two years in DC spent acting as silly as possible. A regular at the DC Comedy Loft and writer for Hard Drive and Hard Times, Zack White’s comedy mixes professional writing talent with years and years of online Brain Rot. Including opening sets from more of DC’s leading young weirdos.