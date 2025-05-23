Almost Ladies Night | Rooftop Comedy Series

Join us for Luxury and Laughter at our rooftop summer comedy series!

This show features the nation’s best comedians and luxurious amenities: complimentary massage service, cocktails, live music, art …and you never know which celebrities might drop in!

Curated by DC’s own, the hilarious Tommy Taylor Jr. (Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), Almost Ladies Night is quickly becoming the most popular comedy show in the country… with sold-out shows at the most exclusive venues around.

Don’t be fooled by the title, Almost Ladies Night is a vibe for the men as well! Our shows host some of the most beautiful women in the city – so you can Bring Bae, come meet Bae, but just don’t do both at the same time!