All American Beer Festival 2023

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
The Bullpen at Half Street FairgroundsMore details
The All American Beer Fest celebrates America with unlimited tastings of America’s finest beers, select seltzers, and wines. Rock your red, white, and blue and get ready for a full day of star spangled entertainment with thousands of fellow patriots in your Nation’s Capital on Saturday, July 15th.
Are YOU ready to get your Red, White, and Brew ON?
When: Saturday, July 15th, 2023
Session 1: 12PM – 4PM (VIP), 1PM – 4PM (GA)
Session 2: 6PM – 10PM (VIP), 7PM – 10PM (GA)
Festival includes:
Dress Code: We recommend wearing red, white and blue, or anything that best represents America!
You must be 21 years or older to participate. Please drink responsibly.
