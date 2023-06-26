Saturday, July 15, 2023

All American Beer Festival 2023

1201 Half St. SE, DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds

$50+

About This Event

The All American Beer Fest celebrates America with unlimited tastings of America’s finest beers, select seltzers, and wines. Rock your red, white, and blue and get ready for a full day of star spangled entertainment with thousands of fellow patriots in your Nation’s Capital on Saturday, July 15th.

Are YOU ready to get your Red, White, and Brew ON?

When: Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Session 1: 12PM – 4PM (VIP), 1PM – 4PM (GA)

Session 2: 6PM – 10PM (VIP), 7PM – 10PM (GA)

Festival includes:

  • Unlimited samples of beers from across the country
  • Additional hour of beer tastings (VIP ticket holders)
  • Private restrooms (VIP ticket holders)
  • Complimentary shot and party favors (VIP ticket holders)
  • 55+ Beers from 30+ Breweries
  • Full pour stations
  • All American food trucks
  • Live Entertainment
  • Game zones, photo activations & free pictures
  • A signature tasting glass
  • Thousands of your closest friends to cheers with!
  • And many more surprises

Dress Code: We recommend wearing red, white and blue, or anything that best represents America!

You must be 21 years or older to participate. Please drink responsibly.

Date

Saturday, July 15, 2023 01:00 pm

Location

The Bullpen at Half Street Fairgrounds
