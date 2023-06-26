All American Beer Festival 2023

The All American Beer Fest celebrates America with unlimited tastings of America’s finest beers, select seltzers, and wines. Rock your red, white, and blue and get ready for a full day of star spangled entertainment with thousands of fellow patriots in your Nation’s Capital on Saturday, July 15th.

Are YOU ready to get your Red, White, and Brew ON?

When: Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Session 1: 12PM – 4PM (VIP), 1PM – 4PM (GA)

Session 2: 6PM – 10PM (VIP), 7PM – 10PM (GA)

Festival includes:

Unlimited samples of beers from across the country

Additional hour of beer tastings (VIP ticket holders)

Private restrooms (VIP ticket holders)

Complimentary shot and party favors (VIP ticket holders)

55+ Beers from 30+ Breweries

Full pour stations

All American food trucks

Live Entertainment

Game zones, photo activations & free pictures

A signature tasting glass

Thousands of your closest friends to cheers with!

And many more surprises

Dress Code: We recommend wearing red, white and blue, or anything that best represents America!

You must be 21 years or older to participate. Please drink responsibly.