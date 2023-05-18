Alison Leiby: Oh God A Show About Abortion

Alison Leiby is a N.Y.–based comedian who most recently was a producer on season two of Hulu’s Life & Beth. Prior to that, Alison was a co-producer on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and she executive produced Ilana Glazer’s Comedy Central show Comedy Time Capsule.

In her new show, described as “humane and deeply funny” by the New York Times, Alison Leiby walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights. Presented by Ilana Glazer and directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Alison Leiby is performing June 20-24 at the Theater Lab.