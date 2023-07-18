Friday, August 18, 2023

Alexandrian Summer Market

480 King St. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

The Alexandrian

About This Event

Located at The Alexandrian on King Street, the hotel has debuted their summer market featuring local businesses in skincare, jewelry, art and more. Rain or shine, every other Friday from June into September, locals and visitors alike can enjoy live music and support local businesses at The Alexandrian. While most venues take 15% of vendor sales as payment, The Alexandrian is donating that 15% to a local charity.

ArtistsEntrepreneurshipLive performancesFood + Drink

Date

Friday, August 18, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

The Alexandrian
