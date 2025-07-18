Alchemy X Every Person Run Club: Yoga for Runners Series

Every Person Run Club and Alchemy DC are teaming up to offer a free three-part yoga series designed specifically for runners. Whether you’re deep in marathon training or just looking to supplement your miles with mindful movement, this series is for you.

Led by Sara Hoenes, founder of Alchemy DC, each session focuses on mobility, recovery, strength, and breathwork to help you move better, recover faster, and feel more connected to your body.

🧘‍♀️ Perfect For:

Runners participating in EPRC’s Marathon Training Program

Any and all runners looking for intentional cross-training and community

Those wanting to reduce injury risk, improve recovery, and build breath awareness

📅 Yoga Series Dates:

Monday, July 21

Monday, August 4

Monday, August 18

🕕 Schedule:

Doors open at 6:30 PM for check-in and mat set-up

Class begins promptly at 6:40 PM with Sara Hoenes

Each session is approximately 60 minutes

📍 Location:Dock5 (1309 5th St NE) *located right behind Union Market

✨ What to Bring:

BYOM: Bring Your Own Mat (mats will not be provided)

Water bottle, towel, and an open mind

Comfortable clothes you can move in

This series is free and open to everyone—but space is limited. Save your spot, stretch it out, and let’s stay strong and grounded this training season.

Let’s run. Let’s recover. Let’s rise—together.