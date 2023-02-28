Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: Closing Show

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. With a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway.” (The New York Times) You live, you learn, you remember what it’s like to feel truly human… at Jagged Little Pill.

Jagged Little Pill begins March 14, 2023 and is recommended for ages 14 and up. The show runs for 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.