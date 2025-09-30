On Friday, immerse yourself in a forward-looking discussion on the profound impact of artificial intelligence. We’re bringing together leading experts to share their insights on how AI is shaping policy and pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. Engage with thought-provoking panels and fireside chats covering critical topics that are at the forefront of AI’s real-world applications. Discover how AI is being deployed in emergency response to save lives and optimize resources, and delve into the complexities and future of autonomous vehicles. This is your chance to hear directly from the minds at the intersection of policy and technology.

On Saturday, bring your family, grab your friends, and enjoy a day filled with interactive activities, vendor showcases, and entertainment. Explore how AI is transforming the arts, science, music, sports, and even storytelling — all in a vibrant, three-block outdoor festival setting. From inspiring keynote moments to casual photo ops perfect for sharing on social media, there’s something for everyone — whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a student, or just curious about what the future holds.

Proudly organized by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and JBG Smith, AI Unlocked is more than an event — it’s a celebration of innovation, community, and creativity.