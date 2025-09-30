On Saturday, bring your family, grab your friends, and enjoy a day filled with interactive activities, vendor showcases, and entertainment. Explore how AI is transforming the arts, science, music, sports, and even storytelling — all in a vibrant, three-block outdoor festival setting. From inspiring keynote moments to casual photo ops perfect for sharing on social media, there’s something for everyone — whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a student, or just curious about what the future holds.

Proudly organized by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and JBG Smith, AI Unlocked is more than an event — it’s a celebration of innovation, community, and creativity.

Programming at the Drafthouse, National Landing Experience Center, Water Park, and Outdoor Stage