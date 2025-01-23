Afternoon tea at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C. this Galentine’s Day!

On Saturday (2/15) and Sunday (2/16), Quadrant will have a special tea-time for Galentine’s Day from female Head Chef, Mile Montezuma! Guests can expect sweet favorites like Chocolate Eclairs, Coconut White Chocolate Truffles, & Madeleines. Savory options like a Lobster Salad Tart, Salmon Croissants, and Mushroom + Truffle Beignets are also available.

A wide selection of tea, wine, and cocktails are also available.

Seating’s at 1:30pm & 3:30pm.