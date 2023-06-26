AfroAmp 2023

Grab some friends and celebrate the holiday with us at #AfroAmpFest at Culture DC.

AfroAmp is an Afrobeats and Amapiano music lead event. Created by DJ Mambo to be a safe space for people to feel free, dance, and enjoy themselves.

Found in Washington, DC, it’s been a mecca of music, hosting DJs from all over parts of the world. The OFFICIAL WEEKEND LINEUP is a weekend of enjoyment!

Live Performances: GuiltyBeatz, CaltonicSA, DJ Mambo, Claude Di Martian, DJ P Smoov, Everything Nice (Bo + K-Meta), Bliss + Sero!

Be sure to bring your dancing shoes!