AfroAmp 2023

Thursday, June 29th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s Summer Party
metrobar
CultureMore details
Grab some friends and celebrate the holiday with us at #AfroAmpFest at Culture DC.
AfroAmp is an Afrobeats and Amapiano music lead event. Created by DJ Mambo to be a safe space for people to feel free, dance, and enjoy themselves.
Found in Washington, DC, it’s been a mecca of music, hosting DJs from all over parts of the world. The OFFICIAL WEEKEND LINEUP is a weekend of enjoyment!
Live Performances: GuiltyBeatz, CaltonicSA, DJ Mambo, Claude Di Martian, DJ P Smoov, Everything Nice (Bo + K-Meta), Bliss + Sero!
Be sure to bring your dancing shoes!
InterestsDance, Live performances
