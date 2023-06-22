Member Price: Free Learn More

This free event will take place in Lee District Park Amphitheater in Alexandria and is accessible by train (Metro) Van Dorn Street, and vehicle with tons of free parking available during the weekend. Event Location, Date, and Time: Lee District Park Amphitheater on Saturday June 24, 2023 from 12:00pm – 7:00pm.

The Afro Unity Festival will include:

● Live Entertainment

● Surprise Guests

● Main Stage

● Games & Prizes

● Live DJ

● Vendors

● Multiple Photo Moment Stations

● Variety of Food & Beverages

● Professional Photographer/videographer

● Health screening

● Live showcase by 14 artistes and 3 local bands

TENTS, UMBRELLAS, AND CHAIRS ARE ALLOWED

Feel free to bring your own tents, umbrellas, and chairs to ensure your comfort throughout the festival.

STRICTLY NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED

To comply with regulations and ensure a safe environment for everyone, please note that no outside alcohol is permitted at the event.

PRIORITY SEATING

We shall offer priority seating for the elderly and physically-challenged

MUST BE 21 TO DRINK

Please remember to bring your ID. Only guests aged 21 and over will be allowed to consume alcoholic beverages.

MOST BOOTHS WILL BE THERE SERVING THE BEST IN JOLLOF RICE, WAAKYE, JERK CHICKEN.

Indulge in a culinary journey with a wide variety of booths serving mouthwatering African dishes, including jollof rice, Waakye, Chicken and indigenous African drinks.

TICKETS

This is a yearly free event . We rely on the generous donations to put on. You can donate online to support our work via https://sankofaafricannetwork.org/donate. Our number for ZELLE/CASHAPP is 571-343-8320.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Afro Unity Festival for an unforgettable day of Afrobeats, Cultural display, delectable food, and a vibrant atmosphere. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate our exciting cultural heritage in style.