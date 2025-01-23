Africa in the Americas: Diasporas at the Tab
Monday, February 17, 2025

Africa in the Americas: Diasporas at the Tab

1701 N Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21201
Baltimore

Alma Cocina Latina

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Join Alma Cocina Latina for Africa in the Americas: Diasporas at the Table, a unique dining event celebrating the vibrant connections between African and Latin American food traditions. Featuring acclaimed chefs Héctor Romero of Alma Cocina Latina and Baltimore’s Catina Smith, founder of Just Call Me Chef, this collaboration spotlights the resilience and unity of Black and Latinx cuisines. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated prix-fixe menu that tells a story of migration, culture, and shared histories.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Monday, February 17, 2025 05:00 pm

Location

Alma Cocina Latina
View Map