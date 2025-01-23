Africa in the Americas: Diasporas at the Tab

Join Alma Cocina Latina for Africa in the Americas: Diasporas at the Table, a unique dining event celebrating the vibrant connections between African and Latin American food traditions. Featuring acclaimed chefs Héctor Romero of Alma Cocina Latina and Baltimore’s Catina Smith, founder of Just Call Me Chef, this collaboration spotlights the resilience and unity of Black and Latinx cuisines. Enjoy a thoughtfully curated prix-fixe menu that tells a story of migration, culture, and shared histories.