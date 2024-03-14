Advanced Beginner Buttercream Cake Decorating Class
Saturday, March 23, 2024

Advanced Beginner Buttercream Cake Decorating Class

10927 Main Street, Fairfax, Virginia 22030, US
Fairfax

Fran's Cake and Candy Supplies

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$135/person + ticketing fees

About This Event

In this Advanced Beginner class you will learn how to work with buttercream to create a basket weave pattern and candy speckled eggs (peeps and jellybeans included too). This class is recommended for students who have a basic knowledge of buttercream, know how to stack a cake and get smooth edges.

Register for this class and receive:
-Expert instruction from Professional Cake Decorator Laura Larson of Laura’s Custom Cakes
-In-person, step-by-step instruction
-A delicious, 6 inch, 2-layered, cake to share with your family and friends
-A 5% discount on purchases of supplies and tools at Fran’s Cake and Candy on the day of class.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, March 23, 2024 02:30 pm

Location

Fran's Cake and Candy Supplies
View Map