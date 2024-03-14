Advanced Beginner Buttercream Cake Decorating Class

In this Advanced Beginner class you will learn how to work with buttercream to create a basket weave pattern and candy speckled eggs (peeps and jellybeans included too). This class is recommended for students who have a basic knowledge of buttercream, know how to stack a cake and get smooth edges.

Register for this class and receive:

-Expert instruction from Professional Cake Decorator Laura Larson of Laura’s Custom Cakes

-In-person, step-by-step instruction

-A delicious, 6 inch, 2-layered, cake to share with your family and friends

-A 5% discount on purchases of supplies and tools at Fran’s Cake and Candy on the day of class.