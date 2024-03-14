Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Advanced Beginner Buttercream Cake Decorating Class
10927 Main Street, Fairfax, Virginia 22030, US
Fran's Cake and Candy SuppliesMore details
About This Event
In this Advanced Beginner class you will learn how to work with buttercream to create a basket weave pattern and candy speckled eggs (peeps and jellybeans included too). This class is recommended for students who have a basic knowledge of buttercream, know how to stack a cake and get smooth edges.
Register for this class and receive:
-Expert instruction from Professional Cake Decorator Laura Larson of Laura’s Custom Cakes
-In-person, step-by-step instruction
-A delicious, 6 inch, 2-layered, cake to share with your family and friends
-A 5% discount on purchases of supplies and tools at Fran’s Cake and Candy on the day of class.
TagsFood + Drink
InterestsFood + Drink
NeighborhoodFairfax
Share with friends