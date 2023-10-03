Step aside, kids – this one is for the grown ups! Embark on an evening of twists, turns, and delightful surprises at the annual Henway Hard Cider Adult Corn Maze! We’ve teamed up with Great Country Farms to create an unforgettable night under the starlit sky, celebrating the peak of Fall in the most exciting way possible.

Tackle our one-of-a-kind 30-Year Farm Anniversary-themed corn maze, where fun and a touch of challenge await! After conquering the maze, gather around the cozy bonfires and enjoy live music, setting the perfect backdrop for laughter and memories.

No adult event is complete without exceptional sips. Choose your craft and enjoy either Henway Hard Cider or Bluemont Vineyard wines. Each cider and wine have been thoughtfully selected to pair perfectly with seasonal snacks from The Roosteraunt and Great Country Farms Market.

“BYOL” …Bring your own light! Flashlights, headlamps, lanterns and other creative lights are encouraged to tackle the corn maze. Costumes aren’t required, but welcomed if you’re feeling festive this spooky season.

Tickets are $35.00 per guest, which includes admission to the corn maze, your first fill of either cider or wine and live music for the evening.

Get ready to embrace the spirit of adventure, laughter and the magic of Autumn in Virginia. This event is your chance to relive the thrill of a classic corn maze with a grown-up twist.