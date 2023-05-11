Adams Morgan PorchFest

Adams Morgan Partnership BID Announces Spring PorchFest on Saturday, May 20 with 70+ Bands!

Seventeen porches, patios, and stoops will become stages for the day, drawing music-lovers from around the region into the tree-lined streets and small businesses of Adams Morgan.

Event patrons can pick up a music map and wristband at the event headquarters located in the plaza at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill Roads NW. Event wristbands are FREE and provide attendees with dozens of discounts at various Adams Morgan businesses. After stopping by the event headquarters, guests can stroll through the neighborhood for nonstop musical performances from 2-6pm, enjoy lunch, dinner, or drinks at a neighborhood hangout, and shop for unique gifts at local boutiques.