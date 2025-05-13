Adams Morgan Movie Nights – Westside Story (2021)

The Adams Morgan Partnership Business Improvement District (BID) is thrilled to announce the return of the award-winning, four-week movie series: Adams Morgan Movie Nights! Enjoy free movies every Thursday evening starting May 22 through June 12 at the Marie Reed Elementary School Soccer Field at 18th Street NW and California Street NW. Movies will kick-off just after sunset at approximately 9pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a prime spot on the field which boasts tiered, amphitheater-style seating.

This summer, as we celebrate Diverse Experiences in Art and Film (#DEIAF), the Adams Morgan Partnership BID invites you to enjoy an award-winning outdoor movie series that showcases iconic musicals and bold performances.

From beloved classics to boundary-breaking stories, this year’s lineup includes West Side Story, The Birdcage, Hairspray, and Dreamgirls. These films capture the power of self-expression, identity, and creativity—perfect for a summer of community and culture. In further celebration of diverse voices, pre-show will feature information and resources to deepen our understanding of the films’ themes.

Here is the official 2025 Adams Morgan Movie Nights screening schedule:

Thursday, May 22 – Westside Story

Thursday, May 29 – The Birdcage (celebrating Pride)

Thursday, June 5 – Hairspray

Thursday, June 12 – Dreamgirls

Don’t forget to bring your own blanket and pick-up dinner from a neighborhood restaurant to enjoy during the film. Check out the amazing Movie Night specials from Adams Morgan businesses for enjoyment before, during, or after the movie! Keep an eye on the BID’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more information about local business specials. Please note that alcohol and pets are not permitted on the field.

Visit admodc.org/movies and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more details on Movie Nights and other upcoming neighborhood events. July 9 is being held as a rain date if one of the showings is canceled due to inclement weather.