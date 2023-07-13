Adams Morgan Eats in the Streets Food Festival

Adams Morgan celebrates its diverse culinary scene at “Adams Morgan Eats in the Streets” on Saturday, July 29 from 1pm-8pm! The outdoor event will take place during the launch of the 2023 Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone between the 2400-2300 blocks of 18th Street NW. Eats in the Streets will showcase approximately 50 neighborhood restaurants and retailers in streatery spaces along the road closure. Attendees can sample cuisines from across the globe, purchase meals to go, enjoy free entertainment, and wander through an open street closed to vehicular traffic. Participating restaurants will be offering dozens of all-day discounts, a “crowd favorite” menu item for $10 or less, and other fun surprises. Neighborhood retailers will also be onsite selling merchandise, giving out free samples, swag, and more.

Picnic tables will be available for attendees to eat at, enjoy live musical performances throughout the day, and gather with neighbors. Free fitness classes, face painting, a Foamboree for kids, balloon twisting, a chalk art muralist, and other fun activities will be available to event patrons – a schedule can be found online prior to the event. A DC Water misting station and water bottle refill station will be available for the public’s enjoyment and to cool down.

Several thousand (hungry) attendees are expected to be in attendance in support of Adams Morgan businesses. Eats in the Streets will be held rain or shine.

The Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone is brought to you by the Adams Morgan Partnership BID. This initiative is generously sponsored by Aetna, a health care company that is working to build a healthier world and is contributing to all of the fun, healthy ways to move throughout the pedestrian zone. Aetna is committed to providing individuals, employers, health care professionals and producers with innovative benefits, products and services. The Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone was made possible by the Streets for the People grant program through the DC Office of Planning.

Additional Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone dates are as follows:

– Sunday, September 10 for Adams Morgan Day Festival

– Saturday, October 14 for Adams Morgan Fall PorchFest

