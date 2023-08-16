Adams Morgan Day Festival

Monday, October 16th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Adams Morgan
For 45 years, Adams Morgan Day has been a family-friendly celebration with music, art and activities for all ages. Adams Morgan Day is planned entirely by volunteers, and as Washington, DC’s longest running neighborhood festival, We welcome residents and visitors alike to meet our neighborhood businesses, artists, and service organizations.
We are elated to be coming back to an ALL in-person festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
InterestsEvents, Artists, Live Music
