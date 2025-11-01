Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Sunday, December 14, 2025
Adagio Dance Studio: Snowfall
1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States
About This Event
Adagio Dance Studio presents Snowfall — a captivating winter showcase where dance and the season of snow beautifully intertwine. This performance welcomes the wonder of winter, celebrating its quiet beauty, graceful motion, and natural splendor.
Through the art of movement, our dancers explore the essence of winter beyond words — the stillness, the sparkle, and the serene power of nature’s transformation. Snowfall invites audiences to experience the magic that happens when creativity, community, and the season’s spirit come together on stage.
Runtime:
- 1:00 PM (featuring our Orchid, Lilac, Grape, and Violet dancers): 50 minutes
- 4:00 PM (featuring our Mulberry, Plum, Fuchsia, Blush, Magenta, and Sky Blue dancers): 1 hour and 30 minutes
