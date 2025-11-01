Adagio Dance Studio: Snowfall
Sunday, December 14, 2025

Adagio Dance Studio: Snowfall

1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, United States

Atlas Performing Arts Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Adagio Dance Studio presents Snowfall — a captivating winter showcase where dance and the season of snow beautifully intertwine. This performance welcomes the wonder of winter, celebrating its quiet beauty, graceful motion, and natural splendor.

Through the art of movement, our dancers explore the essence of winter beyond words — the stillness, the sparkle, and the serene power of nature’s transformation. Snowfall invites audiences to experience the magic that happens when creativity, community, and the season’s spirit come together on stage.

Runtime:

  • 1:00 PM (featuring our Orchid, Lilac, Grape, and Violet dancers): 50 minutes
  • 4:00 PM (featuring our Mulberry, Plum, Fuchsia, Blush, Magenta, and Sky Blue dancers): 1 hour and 30 minutes

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, December 14, 2025 01:00 pm

Location

Atlas Performing Arts Center
View Map