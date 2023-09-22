Official Fray Event

Thursday, September 28, 2023

Acoustic Hour at The Square: Featuring DANDY

1850 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown

The Square

Free

About This Event

Wind down your workday or spice up your weekday with acoustic performances on select Thursdays this fall at The Square, an all new downtown contemporary food market. Grab a drink, sample Richie Brandenburg and Rubén García’s newest cuisine concepts, and relax to the sound of live music in the glass atrium beneath International Square.

Date

Thursday, September 28, 2023 04:30 pm

Location

The Square
