Acoustic Hour at The Square | Featuring Britton Niesslein

Wind down your workday or spice up your weekday with acoustic performances on Tuesdays this fall at The Square, an all new downtown contemporary food market. Grab a drink, sample Richie Brandenburg and Rubén García’s newest cuisine concepts, and relax to the sound of live music in the glass atrium beneath International Square. Enjoy performances by:

Britton Niesslein on February 20

Brian Franke on February 27

More artists to be announced!

Come for the music, stay for the food. Enjoy drinks and bites from one (or several) of the 15+ newly opened spots at The Square, including: