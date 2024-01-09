Acoustic Hour at The Square | Featuring Britton Niesslein

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Acoustic Hour at The Square | Featuring Britton Niesslein

1850 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Downtown

The Square

Free

About This Event

Wind down your workday or spice up your weekday with acoustic performances on Tuesdays this fall at The Square, an all new downtown contemporary food market. Grab a drink, sample Richie Brandenburg and Rubén García’s newest cuisine concepts, and relax to the sound of live music in the glass atrium beneath International Square. Enjoy performances by: 

  • Britton Niesslein on January 23
  • Jessica Allossery on January 30
  • Deanna Dove on February 6
  • David Thong on February 13
  • Britton Niesslein on February 20
  • Brian Franke on February 27
  • More artists to be announced!

Come for the music, stay for the food. Enjoy drinks and bites from one (or several) of the 15+ newly opened spots at The Square, including: 

  • Atrium Bar: The Square’s central watering hole for good pours and high spirits. 
  • Jamon Jamon: Hand-cut jamón Iberico, cheeses, croquetas and charcuterie.
  • Brasa: Chef Rubén García offers Spanish street-food hot off the open-flame.
  • Cashion’s Rendezvous: Oysters, crab cakes and strong drinks. The Eat Place and Half Shell legacy lives on in Ann Cashion and John Fulchino’s latest venture.
  • Junges: Churros and soft serve, sweet and simple. Street food treats.
  • Taqueria Xochi: Tlayudas, birria, cemitas and tacos. Authentic Central Mexican.
  • Yaocho: Fried chicken, deep sea snapper, superfood juices, sweets and libations. Bidwell Chef John Mooney brings Polynesian flavors to the mainland.
  • And more to come!

Date

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 05:00 pm

Location

The Square
