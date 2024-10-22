Absolute ABBA: A Disco Made in Sweden
Saturday, November 2, 2024

1101 First Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002 United States

Wunder Garten

Welcome to Absolute ABBA: A Disco Made in Sweden! Get ready to dance the night away to all your favorite ABBA hits in a fun and lively atmosphere. Join us at Wunder Garten on Sat Nov 02 2024 at 8pm for a night filled with music, dancing, and good vibes. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event that will transport you back to the disco era of Sweden. Grab your friends and get ready to have a blast!

Date

Saturday, November 2, 2024 08:00 pm

Location

