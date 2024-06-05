‘Absent’ Kickstarter
Saturday, June 8, 2024

‘Absent’ Kickstarter

1469 Harvard St. NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Studio 1469

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Entry is free, with a highly encouraged donation (it’s tax-deductible), light charcuterie, and wine will be provided.

About This Event

‘Absent’ is a film written by DC native actor, producer, and filmmaker Thomas Walter Booker. It follows the story of a young teen from DC and his journey to forgiveness after his father moves several sates away from home. Come join the producing team for our kickstart fundraiser before we go into production next month! Bring a friend or invite a friend who knows some friends. This is for the fathers and sons, the teachers, community mentors, the DC natives and those that have come to call DC home. We look forward to sharing space with you soon!

Tags

Movies

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 8, 2024 04:30 pm
Doors open at 04:30 pm

Location

Studio 1469
View Map