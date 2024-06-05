‘Absent’ Kickstarter

‘Absent’ is a film written by DC native actor, producer, and filmmaker Thomas Walter Booker. It follows the story of a young teen from DC and his journey to forgiveness after his father moves several sates away from home. Come join the producing team for our kickstart fundraiser before we go into production next month! Bring a friend or invite a friend who knows some friends. This is for the fathers and sons, the teachers, community mentors, the DC natives and those that have come to call DC home. We look forward to sharing space with you soon!