Friday, June 16, 2023

A Train Trio

Ballston

WHINO

About This Event

Get ready for the weekend with WHINO and The A Train Trio. Bringing the sound of 1940s and 1950s New York City jazz and bebop with a bit of hip hop and popular music from the 90s and beyond, the A Train Trio will help you celebrate a night out in style. Join A Train Trio’s members with Rob Coleman on the guitar, Alex Nowak playing the bass, Lee Durham on the drums and Hart Gounjian-Pettit playing the trumpet.

Friday, June 16, 2023 09:00 pm

WHINO
