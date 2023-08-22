Friday, September 8, 2023

A Toast to Maryland at The Crossvines

16601 W Willard Rd. Poolesville, MD
MD

The Crossvines

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$120

About This Event

Celebrate Maryland with local wines and food flavors.

The Crossvines, the dynamic, brand new winery and event venue, opened its doors in Poolesville in early July along with its dining destination, The Farmhouse Bistro, led by Chef Luis Montesinos. The Maryland gem plans to take guests on a culinary journey at their “Sip Series” consisting of themed monthly dinners from Chef Montesinos, along with specialty curated wine and/or cocktail pairings. Each dinner will be held in the intimate, private dining room at The Farmhouse Bistro, with only fourteen seats available per dinner.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 8, 2023 07:00 pm

Location

The Crossvines
View Map