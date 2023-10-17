A Taste of the South

Thursday, October 26th, 2023 @ 6:30:pm
Rosslyn Live: Spooky Queens Drag Show
Gateway Park
TBDMore details
Join us for an unforgettable in-person event where you can experience the mouthwatering flavors of the South! Chef Maria Bell serves a tantalizing 5 course meal with 5 canna-pairings fresh from the Voyager Club DC garden to enhance the flavor and vibes. At a private location in Adams Morgan to be revealed the day of event.
Sour Dawg
Crab fondue Butter Fried Saltines
Skunk #1
Blackened Cabbage Habanero Aioli, Marcona Almonds
VG OG
Fried Oysters Leeks, Parsnip Puree
GMO
Smothered Airline Chicken Onion Gravy, Collard Greens, Yams, Cheddar Grits
Sour Tangie
Hummingbird Cake Trifle Banana-pineapple cake, Cream Cheese Mousse, Pecan Shortbread, Pineapple Chips
November 10, 6-9pm
InterestsFood + Drink
