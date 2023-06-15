A Taste of Teeling: A Whiskey Experience

Join Teeling, one of Ireland’s finest whiskey makers, on June 29 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in Doyle Bar at The Dupont Circle Hotel, for an exclusive guided whiskey tasting.

Sip some of the best whiskeys Ireland has to offer, including Teeling’s Small Batch, Single Grain and Single Malt.

While you enjoy the smooth and bold flavors of Teeling’s whiskey, you will also be able to indulge in a selection of delicious bar bites all while socializing with fellow whiskey enthusiasts.

The cost to attend is $55 per person, and all guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Limited seating available.