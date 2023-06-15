Thursday, June 29, 2023

A Taste of Teeling: A Whiskey Experience

1500 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC
Dupont Circle

Doyle Bar

$55

About This Event

Join Teeling, one of Ireland’s finest whiskey makers, on June 29 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in Doyle Bar at The Dupont Circle Hotel, for an exclusive guided whiskey tasting.

Sip some of the best whiskeys Ireland has to offer, including Teeling’s Small Batch, Single Grain and Single Malt.

While you enjoy the smooth and bold flavors of Teeling’s whiskey, you will also be able to indulge in a selection of delicious bar bites all while socializing with fellow whiskey enthusiasts.

The cost to attend is $55 per person, and all guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Limited seating available.

Food + Drink

Date

Thursday, June 29, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Doyle Bar
