A Seat at the Table

Come to Asian Fusion Gallery in downtown Washington DC on October 15th, 2023 for a one-of-a-kind show by fiber artist and social activist Clara Bowe. The entree at this event is a hand-sewn table runner of Central Park which took over 4,000 hours to complete, over 5 years.

Guests have the option to have their photo taken while seated at the table, and to help spread the word that we want urban gardens wherever we can put them. That includes historic landmarks like Central Park in New York City. Tickets for photos at the table cost $10, and all proceeds will go to GrowNYC. See FAQs for more information on GrowNYC.

For the first time ever, guests will be able to view many other hand sewn works in person, and to purchase art and limited edition prints. Don’t miss the event that allows us all to design the world we want to live in. It’s your table – take a seat.