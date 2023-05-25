A Seat at The Table: Heritage Rooted in the Earth

NMAAHC is collaborating with the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) to commemorate Juneteenth in a special edition of A Seat at the Table. The dinner and discussion experience will help audiences understand the connections between contemporary gardening and other subsistence practices documented by renowned scientist George Washington Carver.

Moderated by Dr. Julianne Malveaux, the program will also discuss the progress and struggles of Black farmers and fishers who have maintained property and businesses following Emancipation with panelists Che Axum, Director of the Center of Urban Agriculture and Gardening Education at UDC; Imani Black, Founder and President of Minorities In Aquaculture; and Angie and June Provost, Owners of Provost Farm LLC.