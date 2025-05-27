A Restorative Retreat: Release, Relax, & Renew

Join us at our beautiful and cozy oasis located in the heart of Logan Circle, DC, for a four-hour retreat where you will explore and experience the different modes of rest. Learn to reframe rest as a radical practice that must be prioritized.

This is the perfect opportunity to take time away from the hustle and bustle of city life, ground, release, connect, rest, and restore.

This collective experience will encourage participants to deeply examine and tune into their innate needs and desires as we explore modes of rest and allow our intuition to guide us.

What to expect: Explore why rest is essential for well-being and how we often view it as unproductive. During this retreat we will:

-Define Rest Types: Learn about the different modes of rest—physical, mental, emotional—and how to honor and care for each.

-Group Discussion: Share insights, struggles, and breakthroughs on rest and recovery.

-Parallel Play (Rest) Session: Choose from activities like napping, meditating, coloring, free journaling/prompts, creating mini bouquets, or writing a letter to your future self—each designed to deepen rest and reflection.

-Gentle Yoga: A calming session to stretch, release tension, and practice mindfulness.

-Sound Healing: Conclude the event with a sound healing session to relax the body and mind.

Included with your ticket:

-Freshly Brewed Tea & Snacks

-Ceremonial Cacao by Jicara Remedies

-Personal Wellness Gift Bag curated by Adose & other wellness goodies!

-Get 10% off your Adose Wellness product purchase. This offer is valid only during your visit.