A Public Symposium: “Human Ethics, Global Culture and International Responsibility: The Dalai Lama at 90 in Changing Global Times.”

The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs, in partnership with the Tibet Governance Project (TGAP) and the Ragya Mayahana Buddhist Cultural Center, will host a public symposium on Saturday, October 4, 2025, titled “Human Ethics, Global Culture and International Responsibility: The Dalai Lama at 90 in Changing Global Times.” Marking the 90th birthday of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the 75th anniversary of his assuming leadership of the Tibetan state in 1950, the gathering will bring together scholars, practitioners, and the public to reflect on his lifelong commitment to compassion, nonviolence, and global ethics. The program will feature panel discussions, a roundtable inspired by His Holiness’s recent book, and a traditional Tibetan cultural performance, offering a timely opportunity for dialogue on Tibet’s cultural resilience and the urgent ethical challenges facing our world today.