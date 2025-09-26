A “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Concert by Good Beats

* Join us for a fun night of Halloween tunes, video game music, and sing-alongs — played by classical musicians! Featuring special guest: award-winning saxophone quartet, Project Fusion.

The setlist includes favorites from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, The Addams Family, Castlevania, The Legend of Zelda, and perhaps… Kpop Demon Hunters!?

Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from Dupont Underground (cash bar). We will also be holding a costume contest with great prizes. Use code SPOOKY20 for 20% off!

* Tickets/Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-concert-good-beats-x-project-fusion-tickets-1526895929829?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl