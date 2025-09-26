A “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Concert by Good Beats
Saturday, November 1, 2025

19 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Adult Ticket: $25.85 | Child Ticket: $9.85 | Use SPOOKY20 for 20% off!

* Join us for a fun night of Halloween tunes, video game music, and sing-alongs — played by classical musicians! Featuring special guest: award-winning saxophone quartet, Project Fusion.

The setlist includes favorites from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ghostbusters, Stranger Things, The Addams Family, Castlevania, The Legend of Zelda, and perhaps… Kpop Demon Hunters!?
Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from Dupont Underground (cash bar). We will also be holding a costume contest with great prizes. Use code SPOOKY20 for 20% off!

Saturday, November 1, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:00 pm

