We’d love to invite you to be part of our annual A Night on the Farm fundraising dinner happening on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 6 – 8:30 PM at Common Good City Farm. This beloved event brings together local chefs, small businesses, and community members to raise vital funds that support our farm’s mission and programming—from our weekly pay-what-you-can market and youth education to our community pantry and wellness events.

Our A Night on the Farm event series is a seasonal gathering we host to highlight our harvest and celebrate our commitments to food justice. This October we’re teaming up with 5 local chefs to provide one signature dish each highlighting our farm grown produce. It’s a chance for attendees to taste fresh recipes, connect with the land, and support the farm’s mission.

We hope you can join us at A Night on the Farm as we wrap up the season with a beautiful evening of food, community, and celebration. This final fundraiser of the year is a chance to gather together, honor all that’s been grown and shared, and fuel the programs that keep our mission thriving. Your presence truly makes a difference—we can’t wait to share this night with you.

A Night on the Farm is our signature fundraiser event of the year to support our educational programming for youth and adults, pay-what-you-can Farm Market, as well as our community fridge and pantry. We are offering tickets on a sliding scale basis so that you can select the level that best works for you to support and allow us to make the event accessible to more people. Your ticket includes two complimentary drink tickets.

Abundance Tier – 1 ticket $130, Couples ticket $250

This tier is ideal if you have a high degree of earning power, investments, inherited money, or other significant financial resources, allowing you to provide a generous contribution.

Impact Tier – 1 ticket $95, Couples ticket $185

This is our suggested ticket price. Consider this level if you have a stable income, travel recreationally, or are able to provide extra support for the farm’s mission.

Standard Tier – 1 ticket $77, Couples ticket $150

This tier is a good fit if you have limited income, carry debt, or have other financial responsibilities, such as dependents. It is also a good option for senior citizens, students, or young professionals with limited resources.