Imagine this, a carefully curated selection of complementary flavors, delicately fine tuned to ensure balance and flow. Chef Kay will take you through a dynamic menu of artfully coordinated dishes that are sure to strike a chord. The bustling tempo you are used to cools to a more natural pace as you settle in with your food, refreshing beverage, and a friendly conversation against the backdrop of a vibrant sunset and night under the stars on our half acre urban farm.

A Night on the Farm is about more than just delicious food, fabulous drinks, and stellar company. It’s about celebrating our shared values of sustainability, justice, curiosity, and community. By attending, you’ll be directly supporting our mission to create a more equitable community through the power of growing, learning, and sharing fresh food together. Fresh food access affects everyone, and we are so proud to be a trusted organization, fully committed to closing the hunger gap with our programs:

Pay-What-You-Can Farm Market- Fresh, healthy produce for all in LeDroit Park—food justice is a right, not a privilege.

Youth Education Programs- Empowering the next generation of food leaders through hands-on learning on food sovereignty.

Community Fridge & Pantry- Supporting neighbors in need with essential resources for food security.

To ensure our capacity as an organization continues to thrive, we must reach our fundraising goals this year and you can help!

Individual ticket options:

Cocktail Hour *only* – Individual (includes 2 drink tix + appetizers) $50

Seated Dinner *only*- Individual (includes 2 drink tix) $100

Cocktail Hour + Seated Dinner- Individual (includes 4 drink tix) $130

Couple ticket options:

Seated Dinner *only* – Couple (include 4 drink tix) $180

Larger parties who would like to book a private table can make arrangements by emailing: [email protected]