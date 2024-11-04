A Night Of Sly: Honoring the Music of Sly & The Family Stone

Step into A Night of Sly, where the legendary sound of Sly and the Family Stone is reborn with the help of DC’s finest musicians! Get ready to be swept away by the irresistible fusion of Funk, Soul, and Rock that defined a generation and still unites people today. From iconic anthems like “Everyday People” and “Dance to the Music” to deep cuts that groove like no other, this high-energy tribute show will take you on an unforgettable journey through the revolutionary spirit of the ‘60s and ‘70s. Join us on Dec 1 at Songbyrd DC, and let the music lift you higher!

FEATURING: Cecily | Carly Harvey | Stephane Chi Detchou + Louis Loman + Rob Battle (Everyday Everybody) | Lee Durham (Growroom productions) | Satya Thallam + Gerald Pierce + Harold Scott Iii (Backbeat Underground) | Zach Cutler (The Impressions, DC SOUL SOUNDS), Will Gamache Alan Young & Dior Ashley Brown. Hosted by Jarreau Williams | With live sets by DJ RBI