A Marine Walks Up to the Pearly Gates

From the American Revolution to Afghanistan, casualties of war arrive at the Pearly Gates, each one a ghostly witness to the 250-year history of the U.S. Marine Corps. Will these brave but troubled souls find their way into Heaven, or are they doomed to haunt the perimeter forever?

A new play by Joshua Crone, featuring Michael-Eoin Stanney, Giacomo Badalamenti II, Lenny Ramos, Najee Duwon, Alec Stephens III, John Crann, Jonathan Power, Anna Kurtz and Thoeger Hansen. A Fringie Award Frontrunner Pick at the 2025 Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

Watch the Official Trailer at yellowbicycle.org/marine

“a stunning play” -Thom Nickels, PhillyDaily

“an immersive and profoundly moving theatrical experience.” -Kelsey Sizemore, ShowTones

“haunting and hopeful and wholly original.” -Erica Moody, ArtiumOmni

“a talented ensemble of actors whose diverse backgrounds reflect the evolving makeup of the Marine Corps.” -Kimberly Sessions, PlayGround

Ages 13+

Runtime: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Open captioned for the hard of hearing

Content Advisory: Mild use of flashing or strobing lights. Regular use of swearing and use of weapons. Regular references of grief and frequent references to violence. Mild references of smoking and infant loss.