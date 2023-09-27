A Lovely Mess! A night at Mess Hall with jokes, food, and drinks!

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud Friday night at Mess Hall! Join us for a side-splitting comedy show featuring a lineup of hilarious DC comedians who are sure to have you in stitches all night long.

Your ticket grants you access to an unforgettable evening of comedy in Mess Hall’s Garage Bay.

But wait, there’s more! Satisfy your taste buds with delectable bites from local DC chefs and restaurants available for purchase throughout the event inside Mess Hall’s open commercial kitchen space. It’s the perfect blend of laughter, libations, and local flavors that will make this Friday night at Mess Hall an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss out on the funniest night in town – grab your tickets now and get ready to enjoy the best comedy DC has to offer.

21+

2 item minimum.