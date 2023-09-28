A Good Yarn Book Club Book Discussion: Happiness Falls by Angie Kim

Join a group of craft-curious makers who get together to listen to an audiobook and unwind via making: knitting, needlepoint, collage. You name it.

To join the club subscribe via the Old Town Books page on Libro.fm. You will get your first audiobook free! RSVP for our IRL meetups here then get crafting (and listening.)

By attending any and all Old Town Books events you are agreeing to our code of conduct.

This month we are listening to Angie Kim’s Happiness Falls. “We didn’t call the police right away.” Those are the electric first words of this extraordinary novel about a biracial Korean American family in Virginia whose lives are upended when their beloved father and husband goes missing.

For this session we have partnered with Fibre Space to provide a group craft.

The craft is your choice from an adorable selection of stuffed animal crochet kits by TOFT. Shop them online here or pick up in person!