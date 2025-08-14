A Cute Bear in a Raincoat to Lower Your BP
A Cute Bear in a Raincoat to Lower Your BP

About This Event

Our nervous system can’t handle anything else this week. Georgetown Waterfront Movie Night is back for a second year, beginning this Friday, August 15 with Paddington in Peru. Presented by Washington Harbour, the series will be held at Georgetown Waterfront Park (near K St & Wisconsin Ave NW). The lawn opens at 7pm, so grab a blanket and claim your spot. Several Washington Harbour restaurants are offering deals for movie attendees, from 10% off at Founding Farmers Fishers & Bakers, to a $26 Fiola Mare to-go dinner that includes a fresh prosciutto mozzarella sandwich, choice of an ice cream bar or lemon cookies, and a nitro cold brew coffee. Movies are Friday September 12; check out the full line-up here.

Friday, August 15, 2025 07:00 pm

Georgetown Waterfront Park
