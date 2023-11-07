“A Christmas Carol” Opening Night at Ford’s Theatre

Popular

Friday, November 17, 2023

“A Christmas Carol” Opening Night at Ford’s Theatre

511 Tenth Street, NW Washington, D.C. 20004
Penn Quarter

Ford's Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$49+

About This Event

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.

Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s annual tradition heralded as a “rich visual and vocal treat” (TheaterMania) and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post).

Can’t make the opening show? Check out dates running through December 31.

Tags

Performing artsLive performances

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Friday, November 17, 2023 07:30 pm

Location

Ford's Theatre
View Map