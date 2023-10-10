Thursday, December 7, 2023

“A Christmas Carol” GenABE Night at Ford’s Theatre

511 10th St. NW, D.C.
$25 With Code "UNDER402024"

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption.

Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens’s Yuletide classic, with familiar characters, ghosts and a children’s ensemble in the spirit of the holidays. Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s annual tradition heralded as a “rich visual and vocal treat” (TheaterMania) and “infectiously jolly” (The Washington Post).

Thursday, December 7, 2023 07:30 pm

Ford's Theatre
