A Case for the Existence of God

MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, powerful play is a thoughtful meditation on human resilience. Inside a small office in southern Idaho, two men struggle to understand the confounding terms of a mortgage loan while connecting over the joy and pain of fatherhood. The pair form an unlikely friendship through their “specific kind of sadness,” using humor to find hope in the face of heartbreak. Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick, this moving new play from the award-winning screenwriter of The Whale is a testament to the power of finding one’s own community in the face of loneliness.