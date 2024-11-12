A Candlelight Christmas 2024
Sunday, December 15, 2024

A Candlelight Christmas 2024

2700 F Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20566, US
Downtown

Kennedy Center Concert Hall

Tickets start at just $15, with discount programs available. To purchase, visit TWChorus.org/candlelight. Tickets are also available directly through both Strathmore and Kennedy Center's Box Offices.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join The Washington Chorus in celebrating the 15th Anniversary of its annual “A Candlelight Christmas,” ringing in the holiday season with joy, spirit, and unity. Featuring spirited brass, a festive chorus, and extra special guests, this family-friendly concert is among the DC region’s most beloved holiday traditions. Last year’s performances were entirely sold out, so don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season with TWC!

This concert is taking place for five performances at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall and Music Center at Strathmore between December 14 and 22. Visit our website for more information!

Dr. Eugene Rogers, conductor
Suzzette Ortiz, guest artist
Paul Byssainthe Jr., organ and piano
National Capital Brass and Percussion
Side-By-Side High School Ensembles: Alexandria City and HB Woodlawn

Date

Sunday, December 15, 2024 04:00 pm

Kennedy Center Concert Hall
