A Candlelight Christmas 2024

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join The Washington Chorus in celebrating the 15th Anniversary of its annual “A Candlelight Christmas,” ringing in the holiday season with joy, spirit, and unity. Featuring spirited brass, a festive chorus, and extra special guests, this family-friendly concert is among the DC region’s most beloved holiday traditions. Last year’s performances were entirely sold out, so don’t miss your chance to celebrate the season with TWC!

This concert is taking place for five performances at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall and Music Center at Strathmore between December 14 and 22. Visit our website for more information!

Featuring:

Dr. Eugene Rogers, conductor

Suzzette Ortiz, guest artist

Paul Byssainthe Jr., organ and piano

National Capital Brass and Percussion

Side-By-Side High School Ensembles: Alexandria City and HB Woodlawn