Our Favorite Day of the Year

9/30 Day (aka September 30) is almost here, and this year, we wanted to give back! Stop by 9:30 Club on Tuesday 9/30 between 10am and 7pm with a donation of at least 5 non-perishable food items to benefit So Others Might Eat, and spin our prize wheel for a chance to win concert tickets, merch, gift cards, and prizes from our partners like Balance Gym, Byrdland Records, Compass Coffee, Lost Generation Brewing, Nellies, and Smash Records. Everyone who donates will also be in the running for the grand prize: a pair of tickets to every 9:30 Club show in October.

While you’re here, check in with our friends from Compost Crew! We’re proud to continue our sustainability efforts, working with Compost Crew to collect food scraps from Food Food at 9:30 Club and from backstage catering at both 9:30 and The Atlantis. Find out how you can get a discount on your first month of curbside compost pick up at home!

Last, but certainly not least, we’ll be re-releasing the limited edition 2:02 tee shirts on 9/30, with proceeds going to Free DC, fighting the good fight to protect Home Rule and achieve self-governance in DC. We’ll see you on 9/30 at 9:30 Club!