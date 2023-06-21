8th Annual Picnic and Wellness Field Day

Member Price: Free+ Learn More

Lace up your sneakers, stretch it out and join us on June 10th for NAAAP DC’s 8th Annual Picnic and 1st Wellness Field Day hosted by NAAAP DC’s Self-Care and Wellness Committee! There will be food and fun with activities including relay races, tug-of-war, water balloon toss, kickball and trivia.

This event is free for NAAAP DC members. Non-members are $5 and includes a year long NAAAP DC membership. Options to pay are on Evenbrite, Venmo @jknguyen3 or we will take cash on the day of.