7th Annual Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival (BOWSFest)

The Festival was founded by Chanel Turner who made history in 2009 when she founded and launched FOU-DRÉ Vodka into the heavily male-dominated industry, becoming the first and youngest Black woman to helm a vodka company. In 2020 in the midst of the pandemic Turner launched Global Alliance Distribution (G.A.D.); specializing in supplying craft, artisan, and unique products to the marketplace. Much like FOU-DRÉ, the Festival’s title sponsor, and G.A.D., BOWSFest was a trailblazing endeavor and continues to expand, grow, and garner new opportunities for other Black producers within the competitive beverage and hospitality industries.

A canvas for experiential branding, over 30 Black-owned wine and spirits brands will be on-site to educate, pour samples, and sell their most popular products at the Festival that anticipates 800-plus attendees each year. Unlike other wine and spirits festivals, the frequently sold-out BOWSFest offers guests the opportunity to shop full-size bottles and take home their favorites.

“The goal for the Festival each year is to bring together minority winemakers, distillers, brewers and distributors such as myself, in an educational, networking and consumer-friendly environment, to promote commerce and brand awareness.” says BOWSFest founder Chanel Turner. The 2023 Festival is proudly presented by Pronghorn, whose mission is to cultivate the next generation of Black founders, executive leaders, and entrepreneurs within the spirits world. Pronghorn will bring some of its esteemed portfolio to the Festival, including best-selling brands like Common Ground Spirits and Delta Dirt Distillery. Other beloved beverage lines to look out for include Lasserre Honey Cognac, Los Hermanos Tequila, Talero Tequila, Montfleur Wines, Dumas Rum, Black Leaf Vodka and Abisola Whiskey to name a few.