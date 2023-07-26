7/30 is our favorite day of the year (for obvious reasons), and we’re excited to celebrate with the 730 community! Come join us at Metrobar between 4pm and 7pm, there will be an artist’s table featuring crafts from local artists, 730 merch for sale, giveaways, and more! There will be a food truck selling Middle Eastern and Sudanese cuisine and drinks available from Metrobar.

Registration is not required but it helps for us to have an estimate of how many people to expect. Feel free to bring a friend or two, the event is open to all!