6th Annual Food, Wine & Art Festival at Halstead Square
Saturday, October 26, 2024

2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, Virginia 20598, US
Falls Church Fairfax Northern Virginia

Halstead Square Lotus

FREE For children or those who are not participating in the wine tasting portion of the event. The event is free to attend for all ages. WINE LOVER $15 per ticket Enjoy wine tastings from our vineyards and receive a free event tote bag.

About This Event

Welcome to the **6th Annual Food, Wine & Art Festival at Halstead Square**

Get ready to indulge in a day filled with delicious food, exquisite wines, and stunning art.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

– Wine Tastings
– Live Music from the Dan Haas Trio & The Corsicans
– 15+ Local Artisan Booths
– DIY Workshops
– Family Friendly Activities
– Pet Party with Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation and more!

OUR BENEFICIARY:

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation helps homeless pets find their way to loving homes through rescue and adoption. Since 2001, LDCRF has saved the lives of more than 45,000 homeless pets, most of whom were facing the threat of euthanasia at overcrowded municipal shelters.

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation is overwhelmingly a volunteer-run organization with a small paid staff providing direct care to animals at the Lost Dog & Cat ‘Rescue Care Center’.

Date

Saturday, October 26, 2024 12:00 pm

Location

Halstead Square Lotus
